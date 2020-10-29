Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.30 on Monday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.