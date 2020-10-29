PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised PUMA SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Main First Bank raised PUMA SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $8.88 on Monday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

