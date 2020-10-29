Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of PRPL opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

