Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after buying an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after buying an additional 296,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 862,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

