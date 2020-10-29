Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 13.43%.

BY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of BY opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 252,225 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Byline Bancorp news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $382,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,162.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $1,481,612. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

