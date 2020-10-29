Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

