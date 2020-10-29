Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.72.

QGEN stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,623.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 432,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 236,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 216,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

