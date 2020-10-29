QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $86,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

