Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.63. Qualys also posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $91.68 on Monday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualys by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Qualys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qualys by 71.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

