Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

