Randolph Co Inc Has $35.21 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 6.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

