Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.