RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) received a €450.00 ($529.41) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAA. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €616.00 ($724.71) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €658.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €537.17.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

