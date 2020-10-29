Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $7.50

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of CVE opened at $3.43 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,551,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,317,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 4,314,459 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $14,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

