Raymond James Raises First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $13.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

