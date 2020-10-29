Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) recently:

10/28/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$17.00.

10/23/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

10/21/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

10/15/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 119.26. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.82.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.