Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2020 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2020 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2020 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/10/2020 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2020 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2020 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

