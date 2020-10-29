Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (CP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE: CP) recently:

10/27/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$422.00 to C$433.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$422.00 to C$433.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$439.00 to C$451.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$438.00 to C$445.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$450.00 to C$485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$454.00 to C$469.00.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$450.00 to C$460.00.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$451.00 to C$475.00.

10/21/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$483.00 to C$497.00.

10/9/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$398.00 to C$438.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) was given a new C$483.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/9/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$395.00 to C$450.00.

9/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$420.00 to C$450.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$399.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$406.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$364.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

