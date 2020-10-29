Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%.

RRR opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

