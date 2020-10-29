ReddCoin Trading Down 35.8% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,113.31 or 0.99829564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00035687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00510486 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00753648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003533 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Bisq and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

