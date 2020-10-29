Ren Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX and DDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $232.21 million and $34.95 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

