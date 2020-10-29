RENAULT S A/ADR’s (RNLSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.54. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.