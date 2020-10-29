Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

