Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):

10/26/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.00.

10/26/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.00.

10/26/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

10/20/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

10/14/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.