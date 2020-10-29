Research Analysts Set Expectations for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Silgan stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

