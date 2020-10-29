Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of QSR opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,899.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

