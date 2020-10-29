Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.