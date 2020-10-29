Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,077,000 after purchasing an additional 820,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

