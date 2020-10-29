Reviewing Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Live Current Media (NASDAQ:LIVC)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Live Current Media and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A 128.81% 111.15% Stamps.com 14.91% 15.81% 11.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Current Media and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Stamps.com 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $194.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.73%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Stamps.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Stamps.com $571.85 million 7.44 $59.23 million $3.33 72.67

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

