Reviewing Visteon (VC) & Its Peers

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Visteon to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon’s peers have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Visteon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion $70.00 million 29.75 Visteon Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.25

Visteon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Visteon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Visteon Competitors -2.51% -98.91% -0.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visteon Competitors 732 2284 2422 123 2.35

Visteon currently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.83%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Visteon beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

