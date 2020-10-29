Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $46.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $47.09 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

