Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,013,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.