Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 4,550.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of RICOY opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

