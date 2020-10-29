Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $66.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

