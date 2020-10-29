Robert W. Baird Boosts Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $106.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $100.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.