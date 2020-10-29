Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 5.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $79,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after purchasing an additional 290,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,713,000 after purchasing an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,383,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $367.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.33.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.