Roth Capital Boosts Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $20.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYRS. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

