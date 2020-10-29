Roth Capital Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $220.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DQ. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.33.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $179.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.88. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $243.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

