Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

MORF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MORF stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $90,533.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,224.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,492 shares of company stock valued at $939,428. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

