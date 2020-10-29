Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $99.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.07.

ALV opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

