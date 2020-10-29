Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $97.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.54.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

