Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth's Hospitality Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

