Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.18 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.93 per share, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $284,420. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

