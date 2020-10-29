SALT (SALT) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex and AirSwap. SALT has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $71,881.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Upbit, ABCC, Liqui and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

