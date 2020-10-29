Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after buying an additional 599,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 259,736 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 646,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 563,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

