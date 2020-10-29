Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGEAF opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.