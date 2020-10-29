Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

