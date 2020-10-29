SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP SE (SAP.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

