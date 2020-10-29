Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 557.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sapiens International by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 93,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sapiens International by 23.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.