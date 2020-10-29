Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 10,116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,226.0 days.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. Schaeffler has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCFLF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

